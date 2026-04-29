Lucas Chevalier headshot

Lucas Chevalier Injury: Suffers thigh injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Chevalier is out for the "next few weeks" due to a thigh injury, according to his club.

Chevalier is seeing a rough development to close the season, as the goalie will now miss time due to a thigh injury. The once starter who is now a backup will likely need two to three weeks to recover, leaving Renato Marin to serve as backup behind Matvey Safanov for the time being. A return should still come this season, likely near mid-May for the keeper.

Lucas Chevalier
Paris Saint-Germain
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Chevalier See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Chevalier See More
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Dec. 10
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
141 days ago
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
SOC
PSG vs Bayern Munich Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD4 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
177 days ago
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
SOC
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
211 days ago
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 2
SOC
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 2
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 1, 2024