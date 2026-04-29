Lucas Chevalier Injury: Suffers thigh injury

Chevalier is out for the "next few weeks" due to a thigh injury, according to his club.

Chevalier is seeing a rough development to close the season, as the goalie will now miss time due to a thigh injury. The once starter who is now a backup will likely need two to three weeks to recover, leaving Renato Marin to serve as backup behind Matvey Safanov for the time being. A return should still come this season, likely near mid-May for the keeper.