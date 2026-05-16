Lucas Chevalier Injury: Trains individually at Campus PSG
Chevalier (thigh) has returned to individual training but remains unavailable for Sunday's season finale against Paris FC, according to the club.
Chevalier ends what has been a deeply difficult season on a sour note, having been left out of manager Didier Deschamps' France squad for the World Cup in addition to his ongoing thigh injury. The goalkeeper had lost his starting role to Matvey Safonov during the campaign and his absence from the French squad for the tournament is another significant blow for a player who arrived at PSG with high expectations. Renato Marin continues to serve as backup while Chevalier works through his rehabilitation ahead of the Champions League final against Arsenal on May 30.
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