Lucas Chevalier News: Allows one against St. Etienne

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Chevalier registered one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus St. Etienne.

Chevalier stood strong in net as he had a somewhat quiet day, only making one save while allowing a goal. This marks his fifth straight appearance without a clean sheet, with eight in his 28 appearances this season. He will have a solid chance of ending his streak in their next contest, facing Le Havre on Saturday.

