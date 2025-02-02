Lucas Chevalier News: Allows one against St. Etienne
Chevalier registered one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 victory versus St. Etienne.
Chevalier stood strong in net as he had a somewhat quiet day, only making one save while allowing a goal. This marks his fifth straight appearance without a clean sheet, with eight in his 28 appearances this season. He will have a solid chance of ending his streak in their next contest, facing Le Havre on Saturday.
