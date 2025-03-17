Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lucas Chevalier headshot

Lucas Chevalier News: Allows one in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Chevalier made one save and conceded one goal during Saturday's 1-0 loss against Nantes.

Chevalier was saved by the post multiple times when the game was still scoreless and then couldn't do much when Mostafa Mohamed appeared unmarked to head home a cross from the left and score the lone goal of the match. What hurts the most from a fantasy perspective, though, was the fact that the goalkeeper could make just one save to provide some value. With eight goals allowed over his last five starts in all competitions, Chevalier will try to bounce back during Mar. 30 home clash against Lens.

Lucas Chevalier
Lille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now