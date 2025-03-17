Lucas Chevalier News: Allows one in loss

Chevalier made one save and conceded one goal during Saturday's 1-0 loss against Nantes.

Chevalier was saved by the post multiple times when the game was still scoreless and then couldn't do much when Mostafa Mohamed appeared unmarked to head home a cross from the left and score the lone goal of the match. What hurts the most from a fantasy perspective, though, was the fact that the goalkeeper could make just one save to provide some value. With eight goals allowed over his last five starts in all competitions, Chevalier will try to bounce back during Mar. 30 home clash against Lens.