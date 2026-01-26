Chevalier had a relatively easy match, facing no shots as the defense in front of him remained organized and secure. Across 17 league matches this season, he has faced just 41 shots but has still posted a solid 71.3 percent save rate, which sits above average for Ligue 1 goalkeepers. In that span, he has conceded only 13 goals and recorded nine clean sheets, showing strong individual performance along with consistent defensive support. Chevalier will next face Strasbourg, who sit seventh in the table, making it a more challenging matchup, but he continues to play at a high level.