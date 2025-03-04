Lucas Chevalier News: Concedes early goal

Chevalier gave up an early goal in Lille's 1-1 draw against Borussia Dortmund Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie.

Chevalier actually didn't make a single save, as Dortmund only put one shot on target. The goalkeeper should have a much quieter outing Saturday against Montpellier. The last-place side in Ligue 1 has scored just 21 goals in 24 matches this season.