Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lucas Chevalier headshot

Lucas Chevalier News: Concedes once Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Chevalier recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over AJ Auxerre.

Chevalier had a clean sheet ripped away from him in the final minutes of Sunday's match as Alexsandro scored an own goal in the 92nd minute. He has now conceded at least one goal in four of his last five starts. He faces a favorable matchup Sunday at Angers, a side which has scored just 29 goals through 30 matches this season.

Lucas Chevalier
Lille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now