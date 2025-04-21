Lucas Chevalier News: Concedes once Sunday

Chevalier recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over AJ Auxerre.

Chevalier had a clean sheet ripped away from him in the final minutes of Sunday's match as Alexsandro scored an own goal in the 92nd minute. He has now conceded at least one goal in four of his last five starts. He faces a favorable matchup Sunday at Angers, a side which has scored just 29 goals through 30 matches this season.