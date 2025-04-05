Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lucas Chevalier headshot

Lucas Chevalier News: Concedes two in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Chevalier made two saves while conceding two in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Lyon.

A Lille handball in the 38th minute presented the 23-year-old with the challenging task of stopping veteran Alexandre Lacazette's penalty kick, which he couldn't keep out. He later conceded again late in the second half, bringing his total to five goals conceded in the last five games. It was a shaky outing for the keeper, continuing a rough stretch since Lille's Champions League exit just a couple of weeks ago.

Lucas Chevalier
Lille
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now