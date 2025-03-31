Lucas Chevalier News: Easy clean sheet
Chevalier made one save and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Lens.
Chevalier faced just a single shot during Sunday's win and stopped that shot to earn a clean sheet. The goalkeeper didn't have much to do but he did absolutely everything asked of him and had some decent distribution. The excellent team in front of him often makes Chevalier's job a bit easier though that can limit his save upside.
