Chevalier did what he could in Saturday's loss against Monaco, keeping his team in the game early with several key saves. He narrowly avoided disaster after heavy tackle by Lamine Camara but was able to continue and finished with four saves, matching his season high for the second time this year. The goalkeeper is navigating a difficult stretch with just one clean sheet over his last five outings, although the numerous injuries in his defense haven't made things any easier for him. He has accumulated 27 saves and seven clean sheets across 14 Ligue 1 appearances this season.