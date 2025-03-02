Lucas Chevalier News: Gives up four in loss

Chevalier did make seven saves in Lille's 4-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain Saturday but did also allow four goals.

The scoreline could've been much worse if not for Chevalier's effort, but he has little time to dwell on this result. Lille face a Borussia Dortmund side Tuesday which has scored 45 goals in 24 league matches, which means Chevalier is potentially in for another busy afternoon.