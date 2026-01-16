Chevalier survived a huge second minute let off when Olivier Giroud's chip struck the bar, before going on to have a quiet night while making four saves to keep the clean sheet. PSG's backline limited clear looks for long stretches, allowing him to manage the game with calm positioning and controlled distribution. This marked Chevalier's eighth clean sheet in 16 appearances in Ligue 1 this season, maintaining a 50 percent success rate. Chevalier will look to carry that momentum into upcoming matches against Sporting CP on Tuesday in the Champions League and Auxerre on Friday in league play.