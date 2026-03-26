Lucas Chevalier headshot

Lucas Chevalier News: No longer starting keeper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Chevalier has been dropped from the starting role and has not seen the field since Jan. 23.

Chevalier made a major move this summer to sign with PSG after they let Gianluigi Donnarumma leave, but it has not gone so seamlessly, instead being dropped from a starting role. The goalie has not started since the end of January as the club appears to prefer Matvey Safonov, a rough realization for the French keeper. It is yet to be seen if he will earn the starting role back, especially as he tries to earn a keeper spot on the French World Cup roster, still recording nine clean sheets in the 17 league appearances he made this season.

Lucas Chevalier
Paris Saint-Germain
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