Lucas Chevalier News: No longer starting keeper
Chevalier has been dropped from the starting role and has not seen the field since Jan. 23.
Chevalier made a major move this summer to sign with PSG after they let Gianluigi Donnarumma leave, but it has not gone so seamlessly, instead being dropped from a starting role. The goalie has not started since the end of January as the club appears to prefer Matvey Safonov, a rough realization for the French keeper. It is yet to be seen if he will earn the starting role back, especially as he tries to earn a keeper spot on the French World Cup roster, still recording nine clean sheets in the 17 league appearances he made this season.
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