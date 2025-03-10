Lucas Chevalier News: Records clean sheet in victory

Chevalier recorded three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 win against Montpellier.

Chevalier parried aside each of the three Montpellier shots on target Saturday to help lift Lille to a narrow 1-0 victory. The clean sheet was the keeper's ninth of the campaign, tying him for the second-most in Ligue 1. Over his last five appearances (five starts) across all competitions, Chevalier has made 12 saves and three clearances while conceding six goals and recording two clean sheets. Chevalier is likely to be between the sticks Wednesday as Lille host Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their Champions League Round-of-16 matchup.