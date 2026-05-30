Lucas Chevalier News: Returns to bench
Chevalier (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's Champions League final against Arsenal.
Chevalier has been included in the squad after progressing to full collective training sessions this week following the thigh issue that had limited him to individual work in recent weeks, earning a place among the substitutes for the biggest game of PSG's season. The goalkeeper had lost his starting role to Matvey Safonov during the campaign and was also left out of France's World Cup squad, making his return to the matchday squad a small but welcome positive note in what has been a difficult end to the season on a personal level.
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