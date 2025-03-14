Lucas Chevalier News: Two goals conceded sees CL exit

Chevalier made four saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat versus Borussia Dortmund.

Chevalier conceded twice as Lille fell out of the Champions League at the Round of 16 stage. The keeper conceded twice for only the second time in his last six games as they lost 3-2 on aggregate. The opening goal of this leg came from the penalty spot in the 54th minute and they conceded the second in the 65th minute.