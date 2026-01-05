Chevalier started and made two saves while conceding one goal in Sunday's match against Paris FC. The goalkeeper returned after missing his team's previous four matches due to an ankle injury and Matvey Safonov's strong form, which had cast some doubt over the No. 1 spot under coach Luis Enrique. However, the Russian's injury in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final has allowed Chevalier to reclaim his starting role. The Frenchman will look to make a strong impression against his former club Lille on Jan. 16.