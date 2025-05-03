Lucas Da Cunha Injury: Bows out against Parma

Da Cunha registered one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 win against Parma before exiting at the 74th minute due to a thigh contusion, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Da Cunha had his customary sound display on offense but limped off a little early due to a knock. He was already heavily taped in the area beforehand. He's poised to be examined ahead of Saturday's tilt against Cagliari. Gabriel Strefezza and Yannik Englehardt would pick up the slack if he weren't fully fit.