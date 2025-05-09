Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Lucas Da Cunha headshot

Lucas Da Cunha Injury: In doubt for Cagliari game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Da Cunha (thigh) "has been able to train just Thursday. We'll see how he feels and whether to deploy him," coach Cesc Fabregas announced.

Da Cunha escaped without serious consequences and is nursing a knock but might not play Saturday against Cagliari or see fewer minutes than usual even if available. Gabriel Strefezza or Yannick Engelhardt would get the nod if he didn't.

Lucas Da Cunha
Como
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now