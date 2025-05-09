Lucas Da Cunha Injury: In doubt for Cagliari game
Da Cunha (thigh) "has been able to train just Thursday. We'll see how he feels and whether to deploy him," coach Cesc Fabregas announced.
Da Cunha escaped without serious consequences and is nursing a knock but might not play Saturday against Cagliari or see fewer minutes than usual even if available. Gabriel Strefezza or Yannick Engelhardt would get the nod if he didn't.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now