Lucas Da Cunha News: Assists in win

Da Cunha assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win over Fiorentina.

Da Cunha started his second consecutive game after playing only one half in the previous match and provided his first assist of the season against Fiorentina. He also added two chances created to his total of 30 in 23 appearances this season, highlighting his impact in offensive phases despite playing as a defensive midfielder. He will look to contribute to another goal against Napoli on Sunday.