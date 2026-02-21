Lucas Da Cunha News: Assists in win

Da Cunha assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Juventus.

Da Cunha picked up his second league assist, setting up Maxence Caqueret for a tap in. He came close to scoring himself, hitting the post with one of his two shots. Over his last 10 games, the midfielder has created 12 chances and taken 11 shots, with only two matches where he failed to register an attempt.