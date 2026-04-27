Lucas Da Cunha News: Delivers one assist

Da Cunha assisted once to go with three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Genoa.

Da Cunha played a key creative role in Sunday's 2-0 win at Genoa, delivering the perfectly weighted cross from the left flank in the first half that Tasos Douvikas headed home to open the scoring and set the tone for a dominant performance, while also adding two key passes and three crosses. Da Cunha has now registered four assists and four goals in 32 Serie A appearances this season, establishing himself as the primary creative force in his side's midfield during their Champions League qualification push.