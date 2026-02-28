Lucas Da Cunha News: Dishes out helper against Lecce

Da Cunha assisted once to go with five crosses (three accurate), two tackles (zero won) and four corners in Saturday's 3-1 win over Lecce.

Da Cunha provided his second assist in a row with a soft free kick that found Marc-Oliver Kempf in the box on his side's third goal. His three seasonal helpers have all come in the last six rounds, during which he has also scored once and added 10 chances created, 11 crosses (six accurate) and 10 corners.