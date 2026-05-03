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Lucas Da Cunha News: Fires three shots in Napoli contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Da Cunha won one of two tackles and registered three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Napoli.

Da Cunha was a big part of the offense, matching his season high in shots, and threatened to score on a pair of occasions. He has recorded at least one cross in nine fixtures on the trot, amassing 27 (10 accurate) and adding 14 corners, nine key passes and 12 attempts (four on target) and scoring and assisting twice during that stretch. Additionally, this marked his third straight contest with two tackles (five won).

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