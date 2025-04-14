Lucas Da Cunha News: Five shots in victory

Da Cunha had five shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Torino. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

Da Cunha set a season high with five shots in the match and recorded two shots on target for the second time in four outings. This also marked the 11th time in 30 appearances on the campaign that he accounted for at least two chances created. Additionally, he continued to shine as a facilitator, completing over 50 passes for the seventh time this season.