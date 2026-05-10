Lucas Da Cunha News: Fizzy performance against Verona

Da Cunha created two scoring chances and registered one shot (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 1-0 win over Verona.

Da Cunha was one of the most impactful men on his side and paced it in deliveries. He has tallied two tackles in each of the last four matches (six won), assisting once and adding four key passes, nine corners and five shots (two on target) during that stretch. Additionally, this marked his tenth outing in a row with one or more crosses, for a total of 33 (12 accurate).