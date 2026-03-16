Lucas Da Cunha News: Lively display against Roma

Da Cunha registered three shots (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner and won one tackle in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Roma.

Da Cunha was a big part of the offense and had a few sound attempts, but he couldn't replicate last game's goal. He has sent in at least one cross in three games in a row, accumulating 10 (four accurate), scoring and assisting once, and adding five shots (one on target) and three chances created during that stretch. Additionally, this marked his third straight match with one or more tackles, for a total of nine (one won).