Lucas Da Cunha News: Logs helper in Lecce match

Da Cunha assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate), four clearances and four chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Lecce.

Da Cunha paced his team in key passes and set up Edoardo Goldaniga with a precise free kick from distance, recording his second assist in the campaign. He has found the target once and posted nine shots (five on target), nine key passes and 13 crosses (three accurate) in the last five contests.