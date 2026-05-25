Lucas Da Cunha News: Nets brace

Da Cunha scored two goals to go with five shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 4-1 win against Cremonese.

Da Cunha recorded a brace on five shots to take the win Sunday. He hit season high's during his second camaign with Como, recording six goals with four assists, creating 45 chances while making 57 tackles. With the club expected to play in European football next season, the midfielder is expected to return for another season with the club.