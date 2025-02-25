Fantasy Soccer
Lucas Da Cunha headshot

Lucas Da Cunha News: Provides passing outlet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Da Cunha registered one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Napoli.

Da Cunha was one of Como's most creative players on the pitch in their 2-1 victory over Napoli. In 81 minutes played, he created three chances, made six passes into the final third, and completed three of his five long ball passes. Da Cunha has just one goal and one assist in 18 starts this Serie A season, but if he can keep creating chances like he did on Sunday, he could see that total rise against Roma on March 2.

