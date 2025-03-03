Lucas Da Cunha News: Scores opening goal in defeat
Da Cunha scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Roma. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 86th minute.
Da Cunha scored his second goal of the season as he put his side into a first-half lead away to Roma. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to help his side to victory as the game finished 2-1. He has now created a chance in each of his last six matches and has his only assist of the season in that time.
