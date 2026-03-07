Lucas Da Cunha headshot

Lucas Da Cunha News: Scores screamer versus Cagliari

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Da Cunha scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), six tackles (two won) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Cagliari.

Da Cunha ended up deciding the contest with a lefty piledriver in the top corner from outside the box, netting his third goal of the campaign and making the stat sheet for the third round in a row following back-to-back assists. He also set a new season high in tackles. He has recorded four chances created, eight crosses (three accurate) and four shots (one on target) in the last five games.

