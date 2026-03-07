Lucas Da Cunha News: Scores screamer versus Cagliari
Da Cunha scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), six tackles (two won) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Cagliari.
Da Cunha ended up deciding the contest with a lefty piledriver in the top corner from outside the box, netting his third goal of the campaign and making the stat sheet for the third round in a row following back-to-back assists. He also set a new season high in tackles. He has recorded four chances created, eight crosses (three accurate) and four shots (one on target) in the last five games.
