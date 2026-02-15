Lucas Da Cunha News: Serviceable performance versus Fiorentina

Da Cunha won two of three tackles and had two crosses (zero accurate), one key pass and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Fiorentina.

Da Cunha did a little bit of everything on both ends but wasn't as productive as in some of the previous fixtures. He extended his streak of games with at least one cross to 13, totaling 32 deliveries (12 accurate) over that span. Additionally, he has recorded at least one key pass, amassing eight, and one tackle, accumulating seven (four won) in the last four tilts. Instead, he failed to take a shot for the first time since late November.