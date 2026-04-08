Lucas Da Cunha News: Three crosses in draw

Da Cunha registered two shots (one on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Monday's 0-0 draw versus Udinese.

Da Cunha led the Como attack Monday with three crosses (two accurate) but was unable to unlock the Udinese backline in a 0-0 draw. In addition to his attacking output, the holding midfielder contributed two tackles (zero won) and one interception to the clean sheet effort across his 90 minute shift. Da Cunha has been named to the starting XI in six successive Serie A fixtures and played the full 90 minute in three those six appearances.