Lucas Di Yorio Injury: Out at least three months

Di Yorio (leg) suffered a tibial bone injury during the Leagues Cup match against Chicago Fire and is expected to be inactive for at least three months following surgery, per the club's medical report.

A surgical tibial fracture puts Di Yorio out for the entirety of the Apertura regular season and likely through the playoffs, a devastating blow for Santos given that he's the starting center-forward and the primary finisher of the team's attacking plays. Eduardo Aguirre is expected to step into the starting role and will carry the goalscoring burden for the foreseeable future, with Tahiel Jimenez returning from international duty to provide an additional option behind him. The three-month minimum timeline means Di Yorio's return to full competitive fitness could potentially extend into the Clausura 2027 campaign.