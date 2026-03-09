Lucas Di Yorio News: Assists against Tijuana

Di Yorio assisted once to go with five shots (three on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win against Tijuana.

Di Yorio headed a ball down for Ezequiel Bullaude to open the scoring in the 53rd minute of the victory. Other than that, the center-forward attempted a game-high five shots while winning eight of his 24 duels and being fouled four times during an 89-minute outing. The goal was his fourth of the season and added to his two assists, making him the team's most productive attacker. After serving suspension in the midweek loss to Cruz Azul, he's back as the top option to lead the front line over Jesus Ocejo and Tahiel Jimenez.