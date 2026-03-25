Lucas Di Yorio News: Assists in win over Puebla

Di Yorio assisted once to go with four shots (four on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Puebla.

Di Yorio was Santos Laguna's biggest threat on offense, and he was credited with the opening goal when a through ball eventually found Ezequiel Bullaude, who slotted a shot past Ricardo Gutierrez from close range. Di Yorio has gone three games without finding the back of the net, but with two assists, 10 shots and five chances created in that span, he remains very productive for the Comarca side.