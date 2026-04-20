Lucas Di Yorio News: Misses penalty in loss

Di Yorio registered five shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Atlas.

Di Yorio wasted various clear opportunities, including a penalty kick that was stopped by Camilo Vargas during the week 15 clash. Still, the striker racked up offensive numbers, with the five shots tying his second-highest figure in the Clausura campaign. Although he remains the team's attacking leader with eight direct contributions, his inconsistent form makes him a risky fantasy option going forward.