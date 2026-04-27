Lucas Di Yorio News: Scores against Monterrey

Di Yorio scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Monterrey. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 66th minute.

Di Yorio used a step-on move to shake his marker and create space before firing a left-footed finish for his side's third goal in the 72nd minute of the victory. The goal came after a two-game unproductive streak, and it was his sixth of the year, making him the top scorer on the team. Other than the goals, his final Clausura numbers included 46 shots (22 on target), 12 chances created and three assists over 14 starts, and he took more than two shots in nine of those games.