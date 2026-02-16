Lucas Di Yorio News: Scores from penalty spot

Di Yorio scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Mazatlán.

Di Yorio scored his third goal in four games against Mazatlan as they fell to a 2-1 defeat. He has taken three or more shots on two of the four occasions that he has played this season. In total, he has taken 13 shots in the four games and taken at least one shot on target in each match.