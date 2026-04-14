Lucas Di Yorio News: Scores in loss

Di Yorio scored a goal off two shots (one on target) and drew three fouls during Saturday's 4-2 loss against Pachuca.

Di Yorio needed less than a minute to make an impact as he was well positioned to pick up a long pass ahead of the defense and the goalkeeper before sending the ball into the empty net. However, the forward saw his team being dominated throughout the rest of the contest, which converted him in a non-factor as the ball simply wasn't coming. Di Yorio has been one of Santos' few bright spots during this Clausura tournament, with five goals and three assists over 11 starts.