Lucas Di Yorio News: Sent off after goal, assist Friday

Di Yorio scored one goal and delivered one assist before earning a red card in Friday's 2-2 draw with Queretaro.

Di Yorio converted a penalty kick in the 23rd minute and set up Carlos Gruezo in first-half stoppage time of the weekend matchup, although his performance was later marked by a foul which led to his red card. The striker will consequently be banned for the midweek meeting with Cruz Azul and could bounce back for the subsequent game versus Tijuana. He's in good form with four goals and one assist over his last six Liga MX starts, so his absence is a huge blow to the team. Either Jesus Ocejo or Tahiel Jimenez may lead the front line until Di Yorio returns from his ban.