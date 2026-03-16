Lucas Di Yorio News: Takes one shot in loss

Di Yorio registered one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus Guadalajara.

Di Yorio barely had any opportunities to produce this time as his side lacked possession and chances. The striker recorded less than two shots for the second time in eight starts this season while failing to increase his team-high totals of four goals and two assists over that period. Still, his finishing ability should make him a decent contributor in most fixtures if his team can create more offensive play going forward.