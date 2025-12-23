Di Yorio is back in Liga MX where he previously had two contrasting periods, one rather successful with Leon in which he scored 11 times and assisted twice over 35 games, and a less outstanding one of two goals in 15 appearances for Pachuca. After that, he spent a couple of years in South America, serving for Athletico Paranaense and Universidad de Chile. He missed some time in September due to a meniscus injury, but he finished with 12 goals in 27 matches played during the 2025 Chilean league season. He'll now reinforce the Laguneros' front line and could easily be favored over Jesus Ocejo and Tahiel Jimenez in the No. 9 role.