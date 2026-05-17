Lucas Digne News: Assists from left-back

Digne assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Friday's 4-2 victory against Liverpool.

Digne took a single corner and sent in a pair of crosses during Friday's win, but that was enough to earn an assist during the clash. The defender was excellent going forward throughout the match, even with the limited volume. Still he's not likely to get as much room to run in either of his final two matches in all competitions.