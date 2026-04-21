Lucas Digne headshot

Lucas Digne News: Assists late winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Digne assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-3 victory versus Sunderland.

Digne assisted Tammy Abraham, having also assisted in the Europa League in the previous game. This was his fifth assist of the season and was his first time coming on as a sub since January. This came from his only chance created where he has created five chances in the last three games.

Lucas Digne
Aston Villa
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