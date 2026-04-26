Lucas Digne headshot

Lucas Digne News: Eight crosses Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Digne recorded one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Fulham.

Digne recorded a team-high eight crosses Saturday, though he failed to record an accurate cross or a chance created. He also took one off-target shot and took four corners on the attack. On the defensive end he won one tackle, intercepted one pass and made one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.

Lucas Digne
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Digne See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Lucas Digne See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 34 (GW34): Blank Week Targets
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Waiver Wire Pickups for Premier League Gameweek 34 (GW34): Blank Week Targets
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
6 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
12 days ago