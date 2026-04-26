Lucas Digne News: Eight crosses Saturday

Digne recorded one shot (zero on goal), eight crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 loss to Fulham.

Digne recorded a team-high eight crosses Saturday, though he failed to record an accurate cross or a chance created. He also took one off-target shot and took four corners on the attack. On the defensive end he won one tackle, intercepted one pass and made one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.