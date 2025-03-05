Fantasy Soccer
Lucas Digne News: Four crosses in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Digne registered four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-1 win against Club Brugge.

Digne put together a solid performance on both ends of the pitch in Tuesday's victory. He created one chance on the attack and recorded four crosses for the fourth time in the UCL this season. On the defensive end he won two tackles, made three clearances and won two duels in his full 90 minutes of action.

