Lucas Digne News: Four crosses in win

Digne put together a solid performance on both ends of the pitch in Tuesday's victory. He created one chance on the attack and recorded four crosses for the fourth time in the UCL this season. On the defensive end he won two tackles, made three clearances and won two duels in his full 90 minutes of action.