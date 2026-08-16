Lucas Digne headshot

Lucas Digne News: Starting in friendly debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Digne is in the starting XI for Sunday's Super Cup match against Lens.

Digne is already in the squad for PSG just days after joining the club, with the defender starting for a Super Cup Final against Lens, already having a chance at winning some hardware with his new team. This comes as they leave Nuno Mendes on the bench, with Mendes still expected to be their regular starter at left back. However, both still should see plenty of time with PSG rotating the squad between competitions quite often.

Lucas Digne
Paris Saint-Germain
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