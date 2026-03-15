Lucas Digne News: Struggles in service
Digne had six crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Manchester United.
Digne had some good moments but most of his crosses were inaccurate in Sunday's loss. The defender should be better against Lille, a side which did concede to Aston Villa in the first leg of the UEL Round of 16 and has allowed 33 goals in Ligue 1 play through 26 games.
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