Lucas Digne headshot

Lucas Digne News: Struggles in service

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Digne had six crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Manchester United.

Digne had some good moments but most of his crosses were inaccurate in Sunday's loss. The defender should be better against Lille, a side which did concede to Aston Villa in the first leg of the UEL Round of 16 and has allowed 33 goals in Ligue 1 play through 26 games.

Lucas Digne
Aston Villa
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