Lucas Digne News: Struggles in service

Digne had six crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Manchester United.

Digne had some good moments but most of his crosses were inaccurate in Sunday's loss. The defender should be better against Lille, a side which did concede to Aston Villa in the first leg of the UEL Round of 16 and has allowed 33 goals in Ligue 1 play through 26 games.